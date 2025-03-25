Police are appealing for information and have arrested a man after approximately 75 sheep were reportedly stolen from a Rhydlewis farm.
The lamb yearling ewes have gone missing from the Rhydlewis area.
The theft is believed to have taken place sometime between 7 and 17 March.
The sheep are described as being white faced with clean white wool with a faint yellow spot on them. They have the appearance of a continental cross ewe similar to a Texel cross.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and remains in police custody.
“If anyone has any information that could help police with their investigation, please contact 101.”
When contacting police, use reference 178 of March 23.