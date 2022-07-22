Man arrested following reports of male acting suspiciously around a child on Machynlleth estate

A man has been arrested following reports of a male acting suspiciously around a child on the Bryn-y-Gog estate in Machynlleth, the same estate where April Jones went missing nearly 10 years ago ( Library photo )

POLICE have arrested a man and are conducting house-to-house enquiries in Machynlleth following reports of a male acting suspiciously around a child on the same estate where April Jones went missing nearly 10 years ago.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed this evening that officers were called to a report of a male acting suspiciously around a child in Machynlleth at about 8.40pm on Thursday, 21 July.

A police spokesperson added: “The child was not harmed during the incident in the Bryn y Gog estate, and is being supported by specialist officers.

“Officers have carried out high-visibility patrols and house-to-house enquiries in the area today.

“A 43-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.”

The Bryn y Gog estate is where little April Jones lived when she was abducted and murdered by Mark Bridger on 1 October 2012.

Inspector Ashley Brice said: “While this was a frightening experience for the child, thankfully they were not harmed and they are safely home with their family.

“Anyone with information, or dashcam or doorbell footage from the estate at 8.15pm to 8.40pm, is asked to contact police.”

You can contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.