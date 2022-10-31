Man arrested on suspicion of fraud following reported rally car theft
A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation following the report of a theft of a rally car in the Teifi Valley earlier this month.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police put out an appeal earlier this month following the suspected theft of a high value lime green Ford Escort RS, which is estimated to be worth around £60,000.
It was claimed that the vehicle had been stolen from a locked garage in Drefach Felindre near Llandysul between Friday, 7 October and Saturday, 8 October.
In a statement this evening, Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Officers investigating a reported theft of a rally car from Drefach Felindre, Llandysul, earlier this month have arrested a man on suspicion of fraud by false representation.
“The man was arrested on Friday, 28 October, and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
“Officers continue with their enquiries and appeal for anybody with information that could assist this investigation to please contact Cardigan CID, DS Sam Gregory, quoting ref DPP/3081/08/10/2022/02/C.”
The police spokesperson added: “We would like to remind anyone reporting or commenting on this ongoing investigation to be aware of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 - behaviour that undermines or prejudices active legal proceedings.”
Anyone wishing to pass on information anonymously can do so via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
