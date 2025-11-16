A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman’s body at a boat yard in Cardigan.
There is an increased police presence in the town following the discovery in Netpool Boat Yard, Cardigan at approximately 12.35pm on afternoon Saturday, 15 November.
One man, aged 29 has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Police continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and are particularly interested in speaking with anybody who may have been at the location, or may have seen anyone at the location, from around 9pm on Thursday 13, November.
Anyone with any information that could assist Dyfed-Powys Police with their investigation is asked to get in touch via https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ or [email protected].
You can also send a direct message to them on social media or call 101, quoting reference: 144 of 15th.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.