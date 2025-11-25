Sonic Sounds bring their love of eclectic, joyful and lesser heard but seriously danceable records from across planet earth to Cardigan’s Mwldan’s dance floor on 5 December (8pm-1am).
Joining residents Andy Sonics and Tom La Bomba will be Elishea. Her set of electrifying dance and electronic music will take you on a journey you can move to. Expect Cumbia, Afrobeat, Funk, Disco, Salsa, Zouk and more.
This is an 18+ event.
Tickets are £8 on the door (£6 in advance).
Also at Mwldan is a recording of theatre production, The Fifth Step (15).
Olivier Award-winner Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Dunkirk) is joined by Emmy and BAFTA-winner Martin Freeman (The Hobbit, The Responder) in the critically acclaimed and subversively funny play.
After years in the 12-step programme of Alcoholics Anonymous, James becomes a sponsor to newcomer Luka. The pair bond over black coffee, trade stories and build a fragile friendship out of their shared experiences. But as Luka approaches step five – the moment of confession – dangerous truths emerge, threatening the trust on which their recoveries depend.
Finn den Hertog directs the provocative and entertaining production filmed live from @sohoplace on London’s West End.
See The Fifth Step on screen on Thursday, 11 December (7.30pm), Thursday, 18 December (7pm), Tuesday, 30 December (4pm) or Sunday, 11 January (3.30pm).
André Rieu will add some sparkle with his concert, Merry Christmas. Experience joyful carols, beautiful waltzes, and plenty of surprises – it’s the ultimate Christmas cinema event!
With his fabulous Johann Strauss Orchestra, and special guests including sensational Emma Kok and over 400 brass players, André’s concert is bursting with warmth, laughter, and holiday cheer.
Christmas is André’s favourite time of year - and he can’t wait to share this spectacular concert with you.
Screenings take place on 6, 7, 13 and 31 December, all at 2pm.
