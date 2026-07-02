An Aberystwyth man caught driving with drugs in his system in Lampeter will be sentenced later this month.
Nathan Parks, of 13 Corporation Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates; Court on 1 July.
The court heard that the 29-year-old was stopped while driving a VW Golf on Bridge Street in Lampeter on 14 February this year.
Roadside wipes and laboratory testing showed that Parks had both cannabis and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Parks is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 July.
Parks was remanded on unconditional bail and handed an interim driving disqualification until that sentencing date.
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