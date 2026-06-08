A man who got into difficulty at sea has been rescued by Abersoch RNLI.
The crew was assembled at the lifeboat station for their weekly training exercise on Thursday, 4 June when the call came in at 6.11pm following a report of a wing foiler in difficulty.
The lifeboat launched at 6.22pm.
The casualty was located within four minutes approximately one mile off Llanbedrog Quarry car park.
The casualty had got into difficulty due a change in wind direction and a drop in wind speed and was unable to sail back to the beach. The volunteer crew took the casualty back to the lifeboat station at 6.45pm where he was assessed and then warmed up prior to being collected by a relative.
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