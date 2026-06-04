PCC Andy Dunbobbin and North Wales Police are holding an advice surgery at Y Ganolfan, Nefyn from 1pm-3pm on Tuesday, 21 July.
Mr Dunbobbin said this event is an essential part of the PCC’s mission to bring policing closer to the people of the area and will enable locals to discuss policing in their community and to raise any outstanding or minor concerns they might have with the Commissioner and representatives from North Wales Police.
To book a 20-minute slot, contact the PCC’s office with your name, contact information and what you would like to discuss, by emailing [email protected], phoning 01492 805486 or writing to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner North Wales, Police Headquarters. Glan y Don, Colwyn Bay, LL29 8AW.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.