Gwynedd’s Ben Gregory has been nominated for an award for his work with youngsters at Clwb Ffilm Dyffryn Nantlle.
Ben has been nominated for the Filmmaking Champion award, sponsored by Working Title Films, at this year’s prestigious Into Film Awards in London - the UK's greatest celebration of youth creativity and film-making talent.
Ben will attend a star-studded red-carpet ceremony at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday, 16 June, where celebrities from the world of film and entertainment will present 13 awards in total.
Ben has dedicated over a decade to running a Welsh language film club in rural Dyffryn Nantlle, helping more than 100 young people produce 18 films since 2013, with work recognised at festivals including the Into Film Awards. He works tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the club's survival and growth, with alumni going on to careers in film and TV and crediting the club as the spark for their passion.
Ben said: “I'm very proud to receive such recognition. However, this nomination really belongs to the young people of Dyffryn Nantlle. They're the ones who turn up, put in the work, and make the films. My role is to simply provide opportunities to help nurture creativity and help them develop their skills and gain new experiences.”
Non Stevens, Head of Into Film Cymru, said: "These nominations are a testament to what sustained engagement with film education can achieve. Film isn't a classroom add-on. Film builds literacy, numeracy and digital skills. Film captures engagement, ignites the imagination, provides equitable access to international culture and a platform for self expression and storytelling. Film drives cross-curricular learning and plays a key role in bringing Curriculum for Wales to life in classrooms across the country. When schools and young people commit to film over years, the results speak for themselves.
“Congratulations to every one of this year's nominees.”
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