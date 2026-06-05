Non Stevens, Head of Into Film Cymru, said: "These nominations are a testament to what sustained engagement with film education can achieve. Film isn't a classroom add-on. Film builds literacy, numeracy and digital skills. Film captures engagement, ignites the imagination, provides equitable access to international culture and a platform for self expression and storytelling. Film drives cross-curricular learning and plays a key role in bringing Curriculum for Wales to life in classrooms across the country. When schools and young people commit to film over years, the results speak for themselves.