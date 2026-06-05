Hundreds of people turned up to wave the Welsh National Tractor Road Run (WNTRR) off on Sunday, 31 May.
They left Crugan Farm, Llanbedrog, Pwllheli following welcome speeches by local land agent Iolo Ellis of Baileys & Partners and John Bates WNTRR co-founder.
Tractor drivers climbed aboard their vehicles for the 30-mile tour of the Llŷn Peninsula, organised by the Llŷn and Eifionydd Tractor Enthusiasts on behalf of the WNTRR, is a charity event, which moves to a different area of Wales every year.
This year the run supported the Wales Air Ambulance and the Alaw Cancer Ward, Ysbyty Gwynedd (Awyr Las) and is on course to raise approximately over £8,500, with donations still being received.
This year attracted 268 entries, mostly from the immediate local area but also from virtually every county in Wales as well as the border counties of England as far afield as Oxfordshire.
Some of the locals had some rare and unusual tractors on show.
Chwilog agricultural engineer, Arwel Owen had his Industrial Massey Ferguson 2135, Abersoch’s Dewi Williams had his Ford 5000, Andrew Phoenix had his French made Someca SOM35.
Rhos Fawr’s Arwel Griffith had his Lanmborghini 774-80 and Robin Jones had his Ford 7000, while Tudur Parry of Dinas had his County 944 and Arwyn Evans of Pwllheli had his Fordson Super Dexta New Performance.
Last year’s organisers of Dai Rees, Alun Owens and Peter Lewis made the journey up the coast from Cardigan and Crymych, as well as Newcastle Emlyn’s Dave Evans and Chris Bonner of Llangeitho.
The 2016 WNTRR organisers - Hefin Ellis of Dolgellau with his trusty Fordson Major and Perry Williams with his Landrover series 1 – also took part.
Gruffydd Hughes of Rhydymain had his MF 135 as well as a trio from Bala of Llur Edwards, Emyr Evans and Gwyn Charles.
Powys was represented by Martyn Nicholls who had forsaken his beloved County for his International 434 to be able to take wife Rachel and daughter Amy.
Evan Lewis of Llanwrtyd Wells who had organised the 2024 WNTRR had his Ford 3000, while Llanerfyl’s Steve Gittins had his Deutz 8006.
With the weather dry after the squally showers of the evening before, Edwin Hughes in his recently restored Massey Ferguson 20E led the procession taking the farm track through Crugan Farm to emerge on the country lanes to Mynytho, to pick up the Rhiw road before another stretch of offroad to circumnavigate the hamlet of Llandegwning to Botwnnog. Here spectators had gathered in the surgery car park and sit on the wall to see the tractors take the left fork. Now heading to climb up Mynydd Rhiw between the gorse and stone wall lined lane, taking in the views over the stretching expanse of Hell’s Mouth beach and passing the assembled spectators at the view point and car park of Penmynydd cattle grid.
Passing through Rhiw the convoy descend down to Aberdaron, where hundreds of beach-goers and locals took in the sight, with the marshals controlling the smooth passage of traffic as they negotiated the sharp right-hand then left-hand corners before crossing the quaint stone walled hump back bridge and climbing up the hill to the dinner stop at Gwythrian camp site.
After dinner the tractors headed to Rhoshirwaun where a right was taken down to Felin Uchaf where some of the bigger tractors squeezed over the tight bridge and hair-pin corner and onto Penygroeslon and on into the village of Sarn Meyllteyrn. Here the tractors turned right and then straight on to take the Dinas road up the hill.
Next they went left at Rhos Botwnnog and climbed up to the edge of Garnfadryn and onto the oblique junction with the B4415. They went almost immediately right then, along the undulating, hedge-lined lane to pass the little seventeenth century church of St Michael's, Buan, before passing the next farm where the whole family had gathered to see the spectacle with the grandchildren on their pedal tractors.
They retraced their steps along the farm track to take them back to the start field at Crugan passing the statue of the dairy cow and farm shop, meeting the busy A499, crossing back over the marshalled junction to the start area.
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