With the weather dry after the squally showers of the evening before, Edwin Hughes in his recently restored Massey Ferguson 20E led the procession taking the farm track through Crugan Farm to emerge on the country lanes to Mynytho, to pick up the Rhiw road before another stretch of offroad to circumnavigate the hamlet of Llandegwning to Botwnnog. Here spectators had gathered in the surgery car park and sit on the wall to see the tractors take the left fork. Now heading to climb up Mynydd Rhiw between the gorse and stone wall lined lane, taking in the views over the stretching expanse of Hell’s Mouth beach and passing the assembled spectators at the view point and car park of Penmynydd cattle grid.