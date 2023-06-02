POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries after reportedly being thrown into a chip shop window.
Dyfed-Powys Police say the man sustained significant facial injuries and cuts and bruises to his body as a result of the alleged attack last month.
Officers were called to an incident at G-One Chip Shop, North Parade, at around 5.30pm on Friday, 5 May, where there were several eyewitnesses at the scene. The police investigation is ongoing, and they are now appealing to anyone who did not come forward at the time.
The shop window was also damaged during the incident.
A man (53) is currently on police bail following his arrest on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
