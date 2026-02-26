The people of Pwllheli are being asked to take part in the RNLI’s Mayday Yellow Welly Parade.
The fundraising event will take place on Sunday, 3 May, at 11am, starting at the Maes.
“Join in the fun with our Mayday Yellow Welly Parade,” a Pwllheli RNLI spokesperson said.
“Why not dress up in yellow, dress up your dog, or decorate your bike, be creative! Ends at Pwllheli RNLI, where there will be more fun!”
Mayday events take place across the country to raise money for the RNLI. The May Day launch date was chosen for its connection to the maritime distress call “Mayday, mayday, mayday”, indicating grave and imminent danger to life.
The RNLI charity relies on dedicated volunteers and generous supporters.
