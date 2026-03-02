Inside the hall, volunteers and local supporters played a central role in the success of the afternoon. Homemade cakes by Karen Smith, Kakes by Kay, endless cups of tea, and beautiful daffodil displays created by Susan Humphries helped transform the space into a warm, welcoming celebration of Welsh identity. The daffodil — so closely linked to Criccieth through former Prime Minister David Lloyd George, who campaigned to make it a national emblem — provided a fitting symbol for the day.