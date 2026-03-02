Criccieth’s Memorial Hall was filled to capacity on St David’s Day as residents and visitors came together for a joyful Twmpath Dawns and Tea, organised by Criccieth Town Council.
The event brought together all ages for an afternoon of traditional Welsh dancing, live music and community celebration.
Band Braichmelyn from Caernarfon led the dancing with their trademark energy, lifting the hall and bringing people together on the floor.
The town itself was also dressed for the occasion. Criccieth’s shops were adorned with daffodil wreaths created by Criccieth Crafters, whose hub at No. 50 displayed the striking St Non’s Daffodil Gown, made from 500 community-crafted daffodils. A cheerful St David’s Day post‑box topper on the High Street added to the festive atmosphere, showcasing the creativity and community spirit that define the town.
Inside the hall, volunteers and local supporters played a central role in the success of the afternoon. Homemade cakes by Karen Smith, Kakes by Kay, endless cups of tea, and beautiful daffodil displays created by Susan Humphries helped transform the space into a warm, welcoming celebration of Welsh identity. The daffodil — so closely linked to Criccieth through former Prime Minister David Lloyd George, who campaigned to make it a national emblem — provided a fitting symbol for the day.
The town council also expressed its appreciation to the memorial hall committee and volunteers, whose ongoing work keeps the much‑loved community building open. Although the event was free, attendees were invited to contribute towards the running costs of the hall, which amount to approximately £1,500 per week.
Cllr Delyth Lloyd, Chair of Criccieth Town Council said: “St David’s Day always brings us back to who we are as a community — people rooted in place, in kindness, and in the small acts that bind us together.
“To see the memorial hall full, the music lifting us, and the town adorned with daffodils made by so many hands, reminds us how strong our cynefin is here in Criccieth.
“My heartfelt thanks go to everyone who baked, crafted, danced, poured tea, played music, or simply came along. Together, we’ve created a celebration that truly reflects the spirit of this town.”
