A cave rescue team came to the aid of an explorer in Cwmystwyth on Sunday after they became stuck.
The South and Mid Wales rescue team were called to Cwmystwyth following reports of a person stuck on a ledge and requiring assistance to climb down and exit the mine.
The team successfully helped the mine explorer find their way to safety.
The team in action on Sunday (smwcrt)
South & Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team is a voluntary organisation providing assistance to people and animals in need underground.