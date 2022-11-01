‘More can be done’ to improve police rape response
DYFED-POWYS Police has signed up to a UK initiative in a bid to “transform the policing response to rape and serious sexual offences.”
Dyfed-Powys Police is one of 14 forces to join the expansion programme for Operation Soteria Bluestone, a National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) led and Home Office funded research and change programme.
Working with leading academics, the force began a supported self-assessment in October to review current practices in light of Operation Soteria Bluestone research findings to date.
They will use this insight to assist in developing an improvement plan and officers will gain access to enhanced learning and development, specialist guidance and peer support via Operation Soteria Bluestone’s National Learning Network.
Detective Superintendent Paul Jones said: “Rape is one of the most complex and challenging crimes we deal with within the criminal justice system.
“Our officers are dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for victims, but there is always room for improvement.
“Operation Soteria Bluestone is an opportunity to achieve real, sustainable change by candidly analysing our procedures, alongside the wider criminal justice system and victim support services.
“We are committed to working with academics to improve the experiences of victims and tighten our grip on offenders.
“As an early adopter, we’re contributing to the development of a new national operating model for stronger and more efficient rape investigations.”
Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn added: “We recognise the significant impact of Rape and Sexual Offences upon victims, their families and friends as well as the wider community.
“Whilst the Force already has a significant focus on the response to rape, it is acknowledged that more can be done to improve the victim’s journey as well as the judicial outcomes of cases.
“Through my Office, I commission New Pathways to provide support services for victims of rape and sexual violence, and provide them with over £300,000 of funding on annual basis.
“New Pathways provide 24 hour access to crisis and ongoing support for victims of sexual violence.
“This support offers first aid, safeguarding and specialist clinical and forensic care in a safe space.
“As we continue to invest in their services, I would urge anyone who’s been a victim, to come forward and reach out for support as early as possible, and not to suffer in silence.”
