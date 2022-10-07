More cocaine packages wash ashore along Cardigan Bay
Subscribe newsletter
COCAINE packages have been found in a number of places along the coast of Cardigan Bay, police have confirmed this evening.
Following the discovery of a large quantity of cocaine on Tanybwlch beach on Saturday, officers have been scouring the coast line all week on the lookout for more illicit packages washing ashore.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said this evening: “A significant area of land and sea has been searched by specialist police teams following the discovery of a quantity of drugs over the weekend.
“We’ve been supported by neighbouring forces, the NCA and NPAS after packages of class A drugs were recovered from a beach in Ceredigion on Saturday (October 1).
“There have since been finds in a number of places along the coast, all of which have been seized by officers for analysis.
“Initial tests suggest the substance recovered is cocaine, however the packages will undergo further examination, which could take a number of weeks.”
Officers have also been seen further up the coast in Tywyn.
A force spokesman added: “This has been a significant operation so far, which has involved a large amount of resources both from Dyfed-Powys, neighbouring forces and partner agencies.
“Since the discovery of a number of packages of what we suspect to be cocaine, ground, aerial and marine crews have all been dispatched to monitor the area in case there were further items at sea.
“We are aware that the public have seen a higher presence of police in the area than usual, and we would like to thank them for their vigilance, patience and support.
“The police presence will continue over the coming days, and we repeat our message that anyone who finds a package – or knows someone who has – should contact us immediately.
“The contents shouldn’t be touched, and partner agencies have been briefed on the risks associated with the possession of this find.”
Work is ongoing to establish how the bundles came to land ashore here and who they may belong to.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |