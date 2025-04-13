Police have launched an investigation following a high value burglary at Glan yr Afon industrial estate on Saturday night.
Officers say a large quantity of e-bikes, with an estimated value of over £150,000, was stolen from a property on the Glan Yr Afon Industrial Estate, Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth ar around 9.30pm on Saturday, 12 April.
Dyfed-Powys Police added: "Four men, wearing balaclavas, loaded the e-bikes into a light silver Luton van.
"Officers are appealing for anyone with information that could help the investigation to get in touch.”
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to get in touch.