A Blaenau Ffestiniog-based charity that has supported people with learning disabilities for 30 years is celebrating this milestone with a new partnership with Bangor University.
Seren Cyf provides 24-hour support through personalised care, training, and employment opportunities, and recently secured grant funding to work with a university mentor to develop key areas of its work.
The collaboration has helped the charity take a more strategic approach during this significant year.
Working closely with Carl Mather, mentor and lecturer at The Albert Gubay Business School, Seren has developed its marketing strategy, and created a plan and developed practical tools to improve communications, including presentation materials and social media planning.
Chief Executive Angela Middleton Jones said: “As a small management team, it’s always good to have a fresh pair of eyes. We’re often pulled from pillar to post operationally, so having that bird’s-eye view from outside the organisation is incredibly helpful.
“We knew we needed to focus on marketing, but finding the time and knowing where to start was a challenge. So, whilst there was pressure to create a marketing plan, we weren’t sure how to start or what to include. We were so busy with day-to-day work that it kept getting pushed aside. This support gave us structure and direction, helping us move quickly from ideas to action.”
The partnership has also helped shape Seren’s 30th anniversary celebrations, by helping the team develop ideas for a year-long programme of activity on social media. This includes opportunities for individuals to develop skills while contributing to the charity’s work.
Angela added: “We’ve moved from firefighting to working more strategically and professionally. Our mentor Carl helped us focus on what really matters and turning ideas into practical actions. It’s helped us recognise that everything we do is worth celebrating.
“I would have no hesitation recommending it to any small organisation. It can really make a difference if you have something particular in mind. It is equally essential for key lecturers to be in touch with what industry needs as they are guiding prospective employees into work with their teaching, so they themselves need to remain current with industry expectations and needs.”
Carl said: “Seren were great, in that they were open to completely rethink their approach to marketing and communication – this meant developing plans, processes and platforms, as well as unleashing creativity and innovation in all aspects of their activities.
“Seren have a great story to tell, and vital services and support to offer – enabling them to do so more effectively was rewarding.”
Carl believes academic staff should build and strengthen relationships with organisations to “ensure academic content is supported with current, real-world experiences and opportunities” stating “both partners benefit from this”.
Nicola Sturrs, Bangor University Business Development Manager said: “We are delighted to have collaborated with Seren, the work the team are doing as a charity is just fantastic and I congratulate them on their 30 year anniversary.
“Our Skills and Innovation Voucher Scheme will sadly come to an end in May. I’d therefore like to thank all businesses that have taken part across Anglesey, Gwynedd and Flintshire.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.