FOUR people have had their bail extended until the end of the year following the death of a woman in Aberarth.
A man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 45-year-old woman on 1 July this year.
At the time, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.
"A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
"Two men, aged 65 and 29, and one woman, aged 48, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
"They have been released on bail pending further police enquiries."
Giving an update this week, the police force said: "All four persons have had their bail extended until the end of December."