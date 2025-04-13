Police have released new photos of two 16-year-olds who were reported missing nearly a week ago.
Isabelle and Daniel, were reported missing from their homes in the Cardigan area on Monday, 7 April.
Releasing new photos and giving an update on the search, Dyfed-Powys Police said enquiries have led to a new confirmed sighting of them both at Llandudno train station at 8.20pm on Thursday, 10 April, where they asked for directions to the Dolgellau area.
Isabelle is described as 5ft 3 and usually has blonde hair, however she may have dyed her hair to a darker colour.
She was last seen wearing a black parker style coat with fur edge, grey jogging bottoms, carrying a large black backpack.
Daniel is described to be 6ft 1 with short dark brown hair, with shaved sides. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black t-shirt, and a black collared coat, carrying a large camping backpack, which is black, red and grey.
Both are believed to have taken a change of clothes with them and may now be wearing something different.
It is believed that they have taken camping equipment with them and have connections to the Gloucestershire, Merseyside and North Wales areas.
Their families are increasingly concerned for their safety and welfare and eagerly await their safe return home.
DI Rebecca Thomas said: “We are continuing our search to find Isabelle and Daniel.
“We know that they purchased camping equipment but they have left their homes without any communication and their family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned as they have had no contact with Isobel and Daniel for almost a week.
“It is also know that they don’t have their mobile phones on them.
“I would ask anyone who has seen them to get in touch.
“I would especially appeal to Isobel and Daniel to get in touch with the police or family so we can ensure that they are safe.”
If you have seen Isabelle and Daniel, or have information about their whereabouts, contact police online, email [email protected] or phone 101, quoting reference 141 of April 7.