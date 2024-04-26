NEW Quay RNLI leaped to the rescue of a stranded yacht on Thursday morning.
The lifeboat crew were launched at 8.32am on Thursday morning to assist a 26ft yacht in difficulty a quarter of a mile from New Quay.
Launching with four volunteer crew members, the Will Morgan, quickly located the vessel, with one person on board.
Simon Rigby, New Quay RNLI’s helm said: “The yacht had lost all means of propulsion.
The yacht safely arriving in New Quay Harbour (New Quay RNLI)
“We decided that the best course of action was to take the vessel under tow to New Quay harbour. We placed two members of our crew on board, disconnected the anchor chain and began the tow.”
The yacht safely berthed in New Quay and the crew returned just after 9.30am.