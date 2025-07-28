Two people on a rigid inflatable (RIB) have been rescued by New Quay RNLI.
The lifeboat launched to the RIB, found between Cei Bach and Gilfach yr Halen.
The call was received on Saturday, 28 June at 7pm, while a fundraising rowathon for New Quay RNLI was in full swing,
The vessel had lost power. Despite attempts to row back, the pair were unable to make headway against the wind and tide, so called the coastguard for help.
The RNLI towed the vessel back to Cei Bach.
New Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Ed Hides, urged people in trouble to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.
“We’d much rather launch and find everything is okay than be called too late,” he added.
