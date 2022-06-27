New Quay RNLI try out new vessel

Launch of the Shannon class lifeboat from New Quay Lifeboat Station ( New Quay RNLI )

RNLI New Quay have trialled a new all-weather lifeboat ahead of receiving their own in 2024.

Last week, New Quay RNLI entered the next phase of their launch and recovery trials with the Shannon class all-weather lifeboat.

On 21 June, visitors to the harbour were greeted by the sight of 33.2 metre barge sailing up the lifeboat slipway, this was to make way for the new equipment which was being trialled that day.

The Shannon class all-weather lifeboat was launched into the harbour and was put in the boathouse to assess the suitability of the current facilities.

Pete Yates, one of New Quay RNLI’s crew members said: “Watching the first trial launch of the Shannon class was a very powerful moment for all involved with New Quay lifeboat station! All this is only possible because of your generosity and donations.”

Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager said, “Everything went swimmingly and the launch and recovery trials were a great success. The great news is that the Shannon class lifeboat and SLRS fits into the boathouse with only minor adjustments required. We think she looks at home in the boathouse and we’re looking forward to seeing our new boat in there before too long.