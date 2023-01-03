MOUNTAIN rescuers were called out to help a climber on New Year’s Day who suffered a fractured femur.
Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue team were alerted at around 4.30pm on New Year’s Day to assist a walker at Cwm Bychan, Nantmor near Beddgelert
A spokesperson for the mountain rescue team said: “The casualty had taken an unfortunate slip on a wet rock and sustained a very nasty fracture of their femur.
“The team responded with two vehicles, and assistance was requested from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter from Caernarfon.
“The casualty was treated on scene by the team’s casualty carers, and then winched on board the helicopter where they was taken to the Major Trauma Centre at Aintree Hospital, Liverpool.
“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery and hope to see them back in the hills soon.”