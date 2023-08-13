Nine people have been injured after a car crashed into a west Wales campsite on Saturday night.
Police have today issued an appeal for any information following the incident in Newgale, Pembrokeshire, at around 10.30pm on Saturday night, 12 August, which saw a blue Ford Fiesta leave the A487 and collide with a number of people and a tent, injuring nine, two of them seriously.
In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "At shortly after 10.30pm several calls were made to emergency services reporting the one-car collision at Newgale Campsite.
"The blue Ford Fiesta, which contained a number of occupants, is believed to have been travelling from the direction of Roch in the St Davids direction when it lost control and veered off the road.
"It crashed into the campsite, colliding with a number of people and a tent, injuring nine, including passengers in the car.
"The injuries sustained by two of them are described as serious. They remain in hospital at this time.
"The road was closed to allow investigations and reopened at around 7.45am today.
"Officers are appealing for any information regarding the vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, and its occupants.
"We are especially interested in any dash-cam footage or doorbell footage which may have captured the vehicle being driven from Roch to the scene of the collision at Newgale."
Do you have information that could help us with this investigation?
Quote reference: DP-20230812-402