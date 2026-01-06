Calls have been made for a national “car theft crackdown” after new figures revealed that more than a third of car thefts recorded in Dyfed-Powys last year were left unsolved.
Data published by the House of Commons Library shows that 38 per cent of car theft offences in the Dyfed-Powys police force area went unsolved in the last year.
Car theft has become an increasingly organised crime, with many stolen vehicles rapidly dismantled for parts or trafficked across borders within hours of being taken.
Rural areas such as Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are particularly vulnerable, with longer response times and fewer specialist resources available to investigate complex vehicle crime networks.
The Liberal Democrats say the figures underline the urgent need for better coordination between police forces and national agencies.
They are calling for the creation of a specialist car crime unit based at the National Crime Agency.
The proposed unit would focus on disrupting organised car theft gangs, improving vehicle recovery rates, and increasing the proportion of cases resulting in charges.
The party argues that tackling car theft effectively would not only reduce crime but also lower insurance premiums, improve rural safety, and restore public confidence in policing.
Sandra Jervis, Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd Candidate for Ceredigion Penfro, said: “Car theft is a real problem in west Wales, and it is deeply worrying to see how many cases are going unsolved.
“Victims have a right to justice rather than unanswered questions, they deserve so much better.
“The previous Conservative government betrayed our communities with years of brutal cuts to local policing, and now the Labour government is turning a blind eye to this growing epidemic.
“The Liberal Democrats are calling for a car theft crackdown to finally catch the criminals who for too long have been getting away scot-free.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.