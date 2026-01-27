The Meddyg Care Group is celebrating 25 years of service, but warns a deepening crisis threatens the future of domiciliary care in rural communities.
The group says growth and future plans are being undermined by severe staffing shortages following the scrapping of the Health and Care Worker Visa, which removed a key route for recruiting trained care staff into both domiciliary services and nursing homes.
The firm has grown into a major employer, operating specialist nursing and dementia homes in Gwynedd’s Criccieth and Porthmadog, alongside elderly day care and a large domiciliary care service supporting people in their own homes across the county.
It employs more than 330 staff, provides 170 nursing and dementia beds, and delivers more than 6,000 hours of domiciliary care each month through its Help at Home service, which recently received an ‘Excellent’ inspection rating from Care Inspectorate Wales.
However, in rural Gwynedd, Meddyg Care says domiciliary care services are close to collapse due to chronic staffing shortages.
“This is not a future problem, it’s happening now,” said Managing Director Kevin Edwards.
“The loss of the Health and Care Worker Visa means providers cannot recruit the staff they need.
“If domiciliary care disappears in Gwynedd, the knock-on effect will be huge for hospitals, families, and for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.”
In Gwynedd, demand for care at home continues to rise while the available workforce continues to shrink. An ageing population, limited working-age residents and changes to immigration rules have combined to leave providers unable to meet demand.
Meddyg Care currently employs more than 140 overseas staff, many from the Philippines, working alongside a largely Welsh and bilingual workforce.
These staff are highly skilled, experienced and embedded in local communities, but under current rules many will be required to leave the UK from 2028, with no viable route to replace them.
“The idea that domiciliary care is a ‘low-skilled’ career is simply wrong,” said Director Nicola Rutherford.
“This is complex, demanding work that requires judgement, organisation, emotional intelligence and resilience. Without these staff, people do not leave hospital, families struggle alone and communities suffer. Rural areas like Gwynedd cannot replace this workforce locally because it simply doesn’t exist.”
The consequences are already being felt. Meddyg Care says it could easily double its domiciliary care provision, but staffing shortages make this impossible, leaving more people in hospital longer and increasing pressure on NHS services, particularly in rural areas.
Councillor Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, said: "Many congratulations to Meddyg Care on reaching this significant milestone.
“Their growth over the past 25 years highlights the vital role that independent care providers play in supporting the wellbeing of vulnerable people here in Gwynedd. It is always encouraging to see local companies committed to delivering high‑quality services and creating valuable employment opportunities within our communities.
“We look forward to continuing our close working relationship with Meddyg Care to ensure people across Gwynedd can receive the care they need, close to home.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.