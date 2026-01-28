A Tywyn man has pleaded guilty to making more than 1,500 indecent images and videos of children.
Nathan Ellis, of Ty Gwilym, Neptune Road, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 26 January.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of making indecent images and videos of children in Tywyn between March 2017 and March this year.
Ellis admitted making a total of 1,137 indecent images and 413 indecent videos of a child over that period.
561 of the images and 197 of the videos were of the most serious Category A.
Ellis also admitted a charge of extreme animal pornography possession.
Ellis is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on 20 February.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.
