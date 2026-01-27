Assembly Member Joyce Watson MS has travelled to Ardudwy ahead of her retirement.
Local Labour party members invited her to thank her for all she has done for the area over the last two decades.
Accompanied by Steffan Chambers, who will stand for the Senedd in May, Joyce started her trip on 23 January with a visit to Dyffryn Ardudwy’s Y Tir, where residents have created an orchard, wild area and allotments from land that was not being used.
Joyce and Steff toured the space with allotment holder John Friat and were overwhelmed by the progress that has been made, and the commitment of those involved in this project.
Friday afternoon was a highlight for Joyce when she met female mechanics at Morfa Garage, Harlech. With one of her specialisms being equality, Joyce was delighted to chat to the John sisters about their experiences of what is often considered as “a man’s world”.
On Saturday morning, after calling at Hwb Harlech to learn about their community work, Joyce and Steff visited High Street businesses to thank them for serving people throughout the year. After wishing pob lwc to a new shop on the block, Joyce chatted to Marc at the pharmacy before a visiting Galeri Harlech and the Wilderness Café and wool shop to thank the business for taking over the Post Office, and for the community events hosted there, including Knit and Natter and Welsh Conversation classes.
After a pause for lunch at the castle, the pair joined local Labour Party Members in Neuadd Goffa, Llanfair for afternoon tea.
The Chair of Ardudwy and South Meirionnydd Branch Labour Party thanked Joyce for her commitment to the area and wished her luck for her imminent retirement.
Branch member and Constituency Secretary Steffan, added his thanks to Joyce, who has served as Senedd Member for Mid and West Wales since 2007.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.