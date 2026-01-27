On Saturday morning, after calling at Hwb Harlech to learn about their community work, Joyce and Steff visited High Street businesses to thank them for serving people throughout the year. After wishing pob lwc to a new shop on the block, Joyce chatted to Marc at the pharmacy before a visiting Galeri Harlech and the Wilderness Café and wool shop to thank the business for taking over the Post Office, and for the community events hosted there, including Knit and Natter and Welsh Conversation classes.