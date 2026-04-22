Three projects in Gwynedd have secured a share of £60,000 to reduce crime, tackle anti-social behaviour, and strengthen the community.
CPD Nefyn, Porthi Dre after school project and Hwb Westend will receive their share of the Your Community, Your Choice 2026 initiative fund.
North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin, North Wales Police and the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) have chosen a total of 20 community projects across the region to receive funding.
CPD Nefyn’s Goals for Growth initiative will use the cash to install new, high-quality 360-degree training goals and equipment for the junior teams.
The money will help Porthi Dre’s Scran after School project to pay for a weekly after-school club that provides a hot meal, adult supervision, and a safe space for children and young people in Caernarfon.
Hwb Westend’s Skills for Life and Wellbeing Youth Club will use theiri share to deliver a structured programme of positive, meaningful activities designed to support young people aged 11-18 in Bangor.
In total, 34 projects were shortlisted by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner in partnership with North Wales Police and PACT, with the final winners selected by members of the public.
Over the past 13 years, the initiative has awarded over £700,000 to projects across north Wales, supporting the priorities in the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan, which sets the priorities for police to work to in fighting crime in North Wales. The plan’s priorities are a local neighbourhood policing presence; supporting victims, communities, and businesses; and a fair and effective criminal justice system.
Pan-north Wales project chosen to receive a share of the funds include DangerPoint’s Safer North Wales, a project to subsidise entry and transport costs for the schools across North Wales, ensuring access to vital safety education, and WISP Dance Club’s Ni'nDawnsioHefyd / WeDanceToo project to provide safe spaces for children, young people and adults who live with additional needs to come together, explore thoughts and feelings through movement.
Ashley Rogers, the Chairman of PACT, said: “Grassroots projects like these play a vital role in bringing people together and addressing issues that matter locally. We are proud to support these projects and look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will deliver.”
Owain Llewellyn, Assistant Chief Constable, North Wales Police, added: “The funding plays an important role in preventing crime by supporting positive activities and diversionary opportunities in our communities. By addressing issues early and giving people better pathways, we can reduce demand on police and help officers focus on serious harm. It’s about working together, police, partners, and communities to build safer, stronger neighbourhoods.”
Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said: “The Your Community, Your Choice initiative is all about empowering local people to decide which projects can make the biggest difference in their communities. I am delighted to see those who have secured funding and wish the team every success as they deliver work that supports a safer North Wales.”
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