A woman who broke her ankle while canyoning has been rescued.
South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team members were called at 11.48am on Thursday, 30 October to assist a woman who had injured herself while canyoning with a group in Coed Llennyrch.
Canyoning involves traveling through canyons by a variety of means, including walking, scrambling, climbing, jumping, abseiling, swimming and rafting.
Coed Llennyrch is one of several woodland reserves in the Vale of Ffestiniog in Gwynedd.
Explaining more about the incident, a team spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, she had slipped on wet, algae covered rocks and suffered a broken ankle.
“With the help of her guide, she was able to move onto a nearby rock to wait for assistance.
“When the team arrived, members descended to the casualty, who was in a lot of pain.
“Our casualty carer provided pain relief and carefully repositioned her ankle in a splint to maintain blood circulation before packaging her safely.
“Meanwhile, other team members prepared a rope system to allow a safe extraction from the canyon.
“Once secured in the stretcher, ropes were used to hoist her to the top, where more team members were ready to assist.
“A request was made for Coastguard Rescue 936, and the team continued the stretcher carrying through steep, challenging, narrow woodland terrain.
“Once over the stile and into the field, she was transferred into the helicopter and flown directly to hospital.”
The team spent almost six hours at the scene.
“This callout concluded at 5.23pm, marking the end of a long and demanding day,” the team spokesperson added.
“A huge well done to everyone involved. Great teamwork and everyone deserved a good rest after that one!
“Wishing the casualty a speedy recovery.
“A big thank you to the crew of Coastguard Rescue 936 for their excellent assistance and teamwork once again.”
