North Wales Fire and Rescue service attended 12 incidents and faced abuse on bonfire night.
The majority of incidents were “to fires in the open”.
Thankfully, 36 people called to say they would be undertaking burning/a bonfire, to avoid unnecessary crew attendance, but Lee Bourne, Area Manager for the fire and service, said: “Calls to unofficial bonfires means whilst crews are busy dealing with these, there could be a real need to attend a life-threatening situation elsewhere.
“Unfortunately, there have also been recent instances where crews have faced unacceptable behaviour while responding to these incidents.
“These actions not only put our staff at risk but also delay vital emergency responses. Being assaulted or obstructed should never be seen as 'part of the job.'”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.