A Tom Jones tribute artist has been chosen to turn on Harlech’s Christmas lights.
Christmas is coming to Harlech on Saturday, 29 November with a celebration for people of all ages.
The festivities, starting at 5pm, will include a lantern parade led by Father Christmas, the illumination of the castle, performances by local choirs and a Tom Jones tribute act, mulled wine and late-night Christmas shopping for beautiful handmade gifts from local artists and craftspeople.
The magic begins at 5pm with the lantern parade, which will start from Bron y Graig car park and make its way past Harlech’s local shops and cafes, which will stay open late for festive shopping. Mulled wine and mince pies will also be on offer. A selection of prizes, kindly sponsored by local businesses, will be awarded to the best homemade lantern.
The parade will halt at the castle in time for a performance by an amazing Tom Jones tribute act before he switches on the stunning snowflake light display on the castle walls.
To add to the musical backdrop, Christmas carols will be performed by choirs from Canu mi Gai, Côr Meibion Ardudwy, Ysgol Tanycastell, Ysgol Ardudwy and Ysgol Llanbedr.
And if that is not enough, a craft fair at the Memorial Hall taking place from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, 29 and Sunday, 30 November gives even more Christmas shopping opportunities.
Parking is available at Bron y Graig car parks and the swimming pool site on Beach Road, Harlech LL46 2UG.
The parade and entertainment are being organised by Harlech Community Council.
