North Wales Police are appealing for help to identify this woman.
They would also like to hear from anyone with information about an incident in Dolgellau in Gwynedd, on 18 January.
NWP Gwynedd South released a photograph of the woman they want to identify on social media.
An accompanying post said: “We are seeking the identity of the person in the below photo in connection with an incident in Dolgellau at around 4pm on 18 January.
“If you know who this person is, or have any information that could help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000048374.”
