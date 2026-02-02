A Gwynedd Council meeting will take place on 5 February for elected members to give feedback and comments on the Response Plan following the crimes committed by the paedophile headteacher Neil Foden.
This meeting, described as “a special meeting”, is in addition to three other council committees already been held over recent weeks.
The original Response Plan, adopted by the Cabinet in January 2025, has evolved over time and has already led to changes being implemented within the county. Following the publication of the ‘Our Bravery Brought Justice’ report on 4 November, the plan was adapted to reflect all of the report’s findings and recommendations. This has been the most significant change to date.
Council leader Nia Jeffreys said: “The greatest tribute I can pay to the courage of the victims and survivors is to give assurances and the promise of change and action. Failures of the type highlighted in the review will not happen again.
“Safeguarding and protecting children from harm is the most important responsibility that any council or councillor has.
“The report and the plan in its new form have been before several committees of the council over the past few weeks and I am extremely grateful to the members who have contributed through their detailed scrutiny and their constructive comments. Healthy challenge is essential, especially on an issue as serious as this.
“Only by working together – with everyone pulling in the same direction – can we make real and timely progress in such a vitally important area. No department, party or individual can achieve change on their own, we have to work together across boundaries to ensure a safer future for the county's children and young people.”
The updated Response Plan will be presented to the Cabinet to consider its formal adoption on 10 March.
