Theatr Fach, Dolgellau is getting ready to present ‘Jack and The Beanstalk’.
The show will be performed on Friday, 13 and Saturday, 14 February at 7.30pm, Sunday, 15 at 2.30pm, Friday, 20 and Saturday, 21 at 7.30pm, and Sunday, 22 February at 2.30pm, when there will also be an accessible/relaxed Performance.
Suitable for people with learning differences, neurodivergent audience members, those with sensory sensitivities, and young children who may feel nervous in the theatre, it is also open to anybody who would prefer the more relaxed atmosphere.
House lights will remain gently lit throughout the show, and sound levels will be slightly reduced.
Audience members are welcome to move around, bring comfort items, leave and re-enter the auditorium as required.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.