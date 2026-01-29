A Gwynedd man who has become known as the famous Welsh Spiderman has finished his year of charity fundraising walks up Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).fsp
Dylan Hughes of Bangor reached the summit of Wales’ highest mountain 141 times during 2025 and may have set a new Guinness World Record.
During his efforts for Hope House Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices, Dylan who often dresses as the superhero Spider Man, crossed the Crib Goch ridge 108 times and hopes that will be a new world record.
He also managed to raise £6,118 to support local children and families living with a life-threatening condition.
He said: “What a year! There were times it was snow up to my waist and I had to make my own path, and some glorious summer days hearing people’s stories and posing for photos in my Spider Man costume – I did hundreds of squats!
“It is such a great charity and visualising the cause pushes me on.
“Visiting Tŷ Gobaith in person really changed my perspective on everything.
“It’s been an honour raising funds for them.”
The 42-year-old dad of two achieved notoriety online and on global media, and he chronicles his Eryri adventures on Facebook.
“When I put the mask on, everything changes,” said Dylan.
“People can’t believe their eyes and always stop me.
“Their faces always light up when I tell them about the cause.
“I’ve had the honour of meeting people from all over the world and hearing their stories really kept me going.
“I even met a man walking up there in Speedos and just missed Tyson Fury and his family when they came.”
Dylan should find out if he has a world record soon. In the meantime he has presented a cheque for £6,118 to hospice fundraiser Nikki Sullivan and met some of the children and families his kind fundraising will benefit.
Nikki said: “Dylan really is our own Superhero.
“What an amazing effort. He has always done it with a smile on his face and with the thought of supporting local families in his heart.
“It was a pleasure welcoming him to Tŷ Gobaith so we could thank him in person and he could see exactly where his fundraising will go.
“His efforts will fund respite stays to give parents that precious rest, physiotherapy and activity sessions to bring smiles and memories to the faces of children facing an uncertain future.
“Thank you, Dylan.”
Over the year there were many highlights for Dylan, but his fondest memory was taking his son for his first ascent of Yr Wyddfa to mark his 100th walk.
The Welsh Spider Man isn’t finished there, though…
He plans to return in 2027 and do it all over again for the children’s hospices.
In true movie hero style, Dylan signed off by saying: “I’ll be back!”
