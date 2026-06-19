The National Grid wants your thoughts on major improvements planned for north Wales’ electricity network.
The first public consultation has launched this week for Western Link 2, a project that could transform the electricity grid in north Wales by linking it to Scotland with subsea cables, a new converter station and underground cabling.
The upgrade would help support up to two million homes with an electricity supply that is more secure, efficient, and resilient, in the face of rising electricity usage levels for a grid that was set up 50 years ago.
Leandro Vacirca, Project Director for National Grid, said: “Western Link 2 will play an important role in delivering the electricity infrastructure Wales needs for a secure and more efficient energy future.
“As demand grows, it is essential we make better use of renewable energy sources by upgrading the electricity network so that clean energy isn’t wasted.
“We are seeking feedback on early-stage proposals which will give communities and stakeholders the opportunity to influence our plans.
“Local knowledge is important in the development of Western Link 2 and will help us minimise impacts wherever possible.
“We also want local communities to benefit from the transition to cleaner, renewable energy through local jobs, skills and supply chain opportunities.”
The National Grid projects that demand for electricity will double by 2050, partly due to the move away from other fuels like oil and gas and the move towards electrically run vehicles, appliances and the growing number of businesses with high energy demands.
Western Link 2 would expand north Wales’ capacity for receiving and sending up to 2GW electricity bi-directionally with Scotland (in collaboration with Scottish Power Energy Networks) by building a three-point network that bridges Scotland, north Wales and the MachairWind Offshore Wind Farm.
The new infrastructure would increase capacity to recieve electricity from renewable energy sources like wind farms, which are sometimes paid to be switched off when producing more electricity than the grid can carry, also increasing capacity to link to new planned renewable energy projects.
The proposal is to build a new converter station within 2km of the existing Pentir substation and extend the current substation, built 260km offshore cabling to a landfall location on the Caernarfon Bay coastline and 25km underground cabling from the landfall location to the new converter station.
Feedback will be taken at in-person consultation events, two webinars and online.
In-person events:
· Friday 26 June: Penygroes Memorial Hall, 2 Market Pl, Penygroes, LL54 6NN 2pm–7pm
· Thursday 9 July: Menter Cymunedol Bethel, y Bedol, B4366, Bethel, LL55 1AX 12pm–4:30pm
· Friday 10 July: Rhiwlas Village Hall, Rhiwlas, Bangor, LL57 4GA 2pm–7pm
· Saturday 11 July: Y Ganolfan Bontnewydd, LL55 2UF 10am–1.30pm
· Tuesday 7 July: Welsh-speaking webinar 6-7pm
· Tuesday 7 July: English-speaking webinar 7-8pm
To find out more and submit feedback visit their website - https://www.nationalgrid.com/electricity-transmission/network-and-infrastructure/infrastructure-projects/western-link-2
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