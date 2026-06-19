They also say it will also fundamentally change the very environmental conditions that led to the gorge being designated as is part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) – a location deemed to be nationally significant because of the vulnerable species that can be found there, including rare, damp-loving plants. The applicant’s own expert stated that, due to a lack of scientific evidence, it would be impossible to predict with any certainty what impact any reduced water flow may have on these species. Campaigners continue to urge that a precautionary approach should be taken.