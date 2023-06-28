ABERYSTYWYTH has a brand new lifeboat and will hold an open day next month to celebrate its arrival.
60 years after the first RNLI inshore lifeboat went on service at Aberystwyth, the town this week received a brand-new inshore lifeboat.
Introduced in 1963, the inshore lifeboat continues to be an invaluable asset in the RNLI fleet as new figures show the charity’s Inshore lifeboats have saved 30,778 lives across 60 years.
The stations Atlantic 85 lifeboat B822 ‘Spirit of Friendship’ was this week replaced with a brand new and updated Atlantic 85, B937 ‘Florence and Earnest Bowles’.
The inshore lifeboat has enabled the charity’s volunteer crews to carry out their lifesaving work closer to shore, in areas inaccessible to other lifeboats in the fleet.
Designed to be quick and manoeuvrable, inshore lifeboats can operate in shallower water, near cliffs and rocks meaning crews can get as close as possible to those in trouble.
Aberystwyth has had the Atlantic 85 ‘Spirit of Friendship’ since 2007 when it arrived at the station.
Before that the station has had nearly every type of inshore lifeboat including the Atlantic 75, 21, the C class and the original D Class which was also trialled at Aberystwyth in 1963.
The stations inshore lifeboats have gone on to launch 1,368 times, save 251 lives and aid 889 people.
Geraint Wheeler, Volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager at Aberystwyth said: “When we heard our station Atlantic which has served the community well, was going to be replaced, we couldn’t think of a more fitting tribute for the town and our supporters than to receive the latest inshore lifeboat on the 60th anniversary of the first one going on service here.
“Inshore lifeboats have enabled our volunteer crew to reach areas close to shore, cliffs and rocks to rescue people in trouble. These fast and highly manoeuvrable lifesaving craft answered the need for a quicker and more agile response to rescues in areas of water that were more challenging to the larger and slower all-weather lifeboat which was removed from Aberystwyth in 1964.
”The station’s inshore boats are a part of our community and suit the demands of the rescues we attend making, with its unique features and capabilities has made a huge difference to the efficiency and effectiveness of our 24/7 search and rescue service.
“Allowing us to aid many people in difficult situations, whether that’s people being cut off by the tide, boats in trouble or water users in need of our help. “
Bryn Harrison, lifeboat Helm added: “We are excited to have the latest class of inshore lifeboat in Aberystwyth, and we thank the local community for its continued support of the work we do and for helping to fund our lifesaving work. To give the town the chance to see our new boat up close we will be having our first Open Day since before Covid on the 22 July this year and we encourage people to come and find out more about the work we do and how they can get involved whilst celebrating the arrival of our new station boat.”
The RNLI builds and maintains most of its inshore lifeboats in house at their Inshore Lifeboat Centre in Cowes on the Isle of Wight. This allows the charity to have greater control over costs and quality ensuring they produce the best lifesaving asset for their crews and spend their supporters’ donations in the most efficient and effective way.