Bryn Harrison, lifeboat Helm added: “We are excited to have the latest class of inshore lifeboat in Aberystwyth, and we thank the local community for its continued support of the work we do and for helping to fund our lifesaving work. To give the town the chance to see our new boat up close we will be having our first Open Day since before Covid on the 22 July this year and we encourage people to come and find out more about the work we do and how they can get involved whilst celebrating the arrival of our new station boat.”