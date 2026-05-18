Emergency services were called to Ynyslas in the early hours of Monday morning after a person became a person became lost in the sand dunes.
HM Coastguard Borth, RNLI Borth and RNLI Aberdyfi were called into action at 12.20am on Monday morning.
By using the last known location of the person, a search area was planned out and the coastguard, split into smaller search teams to cover the ground.
Borth Coastguard said: "The person was eventually located in the dunes by the coastguard teams, cold and wet but otherwise safe and well.
"The teams returned to their stations to wash down the vehicles and eventually stood down just before 4am.
"Remember, if you see anyone in difficulty on the cliffs, shoreline or out to sea call 999 and ask for the coastguard."
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