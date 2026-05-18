It’s all change on Borth beach for dog owners as the village gets ready for Bank Holiday weekend and another busy summer season.
From 23 May, the RNLI’s team of trained lifeguards will return to patrol the area of beach near the lifeboat station, providing a vital service through to the end of the summer holidays. Their presence helps visitors enjoy the beach and sea while staying safe and has been instrumental in several rescues over the years.
Borth beach – the longest in Ceredigion – has once more been awarded prestigious Blue Flag status for 2026, recognising its excellent water quality and high environmental standards.
To maintain this status, a five-month seasonal dog ban is now in force. From 1 May to 30 September, dogs are not permitted at any time on the section of beach between the cliff and the golf club. Dogs must also be on a lead when walked along the promenade. Breaches of these regulations can lead to penalties of between £100 and £500.
Dog walkers can still enjoy the extensive stretch of beach from the golf club to Ynyslas dunes. There is also a dog walking area in the centre of the village, just off the road leading to the animalarium, and there are miles of inland and other coastal walks to enjoy.
Borth Community Council said: “We would like to thank all dog owners for respecting the seasonal restrictions and helping us protect our Blue Flag status, which is so important for both the environment and local tourism.
“Our heartfelt thanks also go to the RNLI for the fantastic service their lifeguards provide each summer, helping to ensure a safe and enjoyable beach experience for residents and visitors alike.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.