Preventing anti-social behaviour across north Wales is a key priority for North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Andy Dunbobbin.
The issue forms a key part of his Police and Crime Plan, which includes commitments to supporting victims and communities, and to delivering safer neighbourhoods. Since being elected in 2021, the PCC has introduced several new measures to combat anti-social behaviour (ASB), which is defined as behaviour where a person or a group’s actions cause annoyance, suffering or trouble to a specific person, group or the community.
Examples include vandalism, vehicle nuisance, street drinking and inappropriate behaviour by neighbours.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “Residents in north Wales have the right to feel secure in their communities and it is my aim to ensure anti-social crime can be prevented as much as possible and that people who commit ASB are dealt with appropriately.
“My Police and Crime Plan details what I am doing to reduce ASB and I have worked closely with North Wales Police to help ensure that local community policing teams have a visible presence.
“We are fortunate to have many other projects in North Wales which have dealt with the root cause of ASB in their areas, many of which have been funded through my Your Community, Your Choice initiative.
“I take pride in the steps I have taken to this point in preventing ASB but I understand how many people who have experienced or witnessed ASB do not come forward and report it to the relevant authorities and I want this to change.
“It is important we are sighted of crime in your areas to ensure that we can take the appropriate action. I’d urge anyone who has a crime to report or any suspicions to report it to the police or CrimeStoppers.”
The commissioner has made visits to areas affected by ASB to see how initiatives have been introduced to combat crime, and look at what future measures can be put in place.
He has joined police officers and community initiatives that aim to counter ASB and support young people and victims of crime through the Police and Community Trust, which helps to support local initiatives such as sporting and social activities to keep young people occupied and out of trouble.
Find advice on anti-social behaviour is and how to report it at www.northwales.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/asb/asb/antisocial-behaviour/
Read the PCC’s policing priorities for north Wales at www.northwales-pcc.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2022-04/Police-and-Crime-Plan-2021.pdf