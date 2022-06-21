Pensioner airlifted following pedestrian crossing collision

POLICE have launched an appeal after a vehicle collided with two people on a pedestrian crossing in Newcastle Emlyn on Monday.

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision which occurred on College Street, Newcastle Emlyn just after 4pm on Monday, 20 June.

A black coloured Honda CRV collided with two people on the pedestrian crossing in the town.

A 70-year-old female sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

A 50-year-old female was taken to hospital by ambulance with what are described as minor injuries

The 64-year-old female driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.