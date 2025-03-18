Emergency services launched a search in the Cardigan area on Monday evening following reports of a missing person.
Coastguard, lifeboat and police teams were involved in the search with residents reporting hearing a helicopter overhead at around 10pm on Monday evening, 17 March.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that the incident was a search following reports of a missing person, who was found safe and well on Tuesday morning.
A police spokesperson said: “A multi-agency search occurred overnight in the Cardigan area following a report of a missing person. The person was found safe and well this morning.”
Cardigan lifeboat said: "The crew of RNLI Cardigan were paged at 22.36 by the UK Coastguard as part of a multi-agency tasking.
"The D Class lifeboat was launched by George in the Landrover, with Pete H at the helm and Simon, Stewart and Steff as crew while the Atlantic 85 was launched by Bruce in the Bendy tractor and was helmed by Tony with Leo, Louise and Ian as crew.
"The Atlantic was recovered at midnight due to the falling tide restricting its ability to pass over Cardigan bar at the mouth of the river Teifi.
"The D class was recovered at 1am from one of our alternative recovery sites at Netpool in Cardigan, and was returned to station on a trailer behind the Landrover.
"Our alternative recovery sites are usually used when the tide is too low for the D Class to safely pass over Cardigan bar, as was the case here.
"The crew left the boathouse at 2am for a few hours sleep before starting their workdays on Tuesday."