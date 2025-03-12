The Talbot in Tregaron and Mountain Bike Wales, Llanbrynmair have made it to the finals of The National Tourism Awards.
Up for Best Restaurant is The Talbot.
Owner-chef Dafydd Watkin and his wife, Tracy, have a Michelin Guide place and an AA Two Rosette rating.
Tracy said: “The quality of produce here is excellent and we buy as much locally as we can.
“Dafydd’s chicken liver parfait is very popular. We combine expertise with the kind of food local people like.
“While the food is very important it goes hand in hand with service so when people come in we treat them as if they’re guests at our house because that’s an important part of the whole experience.”
Mountain Bike Wales are shortlisted for Best Activity, Experience or Tour for the range of excursions Phil Stasiw and Polly Clark run from their base at Staylittle, Llanbrynmair.
Phil said: “So many more people are taking to their bikes and getting out into the wonderful countryside we have in Wales and the availability of e-bikes is making a big difference too.
“We have 10 e-bikes people can use on our tours and it opens it up to so many more, and we have an accommodation lodge as well, and Polly does yoga so you can even combine that with mountain biking.
“We’re really looking forward to the Welsh event in Llandudno.”
The finals take place at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on 27 March.
Other local shortlisted businesses include Plas Llangoedmor, Cardigan (Best B&B, Inn & Guesthouse), Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park, Ffinnant (Best Caravan, Camping, Glamping), Cambrian Cottages, Berllan, Gwyddgrug, Pencader (Bro a Byd (Those going the extra mile on Environmental Sustainability)), Canvas & Campfires, Llanwnnen, Lampeter (Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award), Plas Llangoedmor, Llangoedmor (Best Dog Friendly Business).