Small World, Cardigan welcome folk group Ushti Baba on Friday, 21st March with, support by DJ Miss Mitten from 8pm.
Their music invites you to move, twirl and hop and their lyrics have messages to tell. With heavy beatbox, wild fiddle, and soaring trumpet, an energetic thrill-filled musical journey takes you from familiar lands to the beyond and back.
The Bristol-based 7-piece has been tearing up venues and festivals at home and abroad since 2013, with countless prominent slots across the UK and Europe. In 2019 they enjoyed their first primetime radio play on BBC 6 Music.
Tickets are available through Small World's website (£12) and at he door (£14).
Doors and bar open at 8pm.