A PERSON has been hit by a train between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth this afternoon, causing delays to the service.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson has told the Cambrian News: “We were called shortly after 3pm this afternoon, Wednesday 7 June, to an incident in the Ynyslas Borth area of Ceredigion.
“We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, where the crew were also supported by two high acuity response unit paramedics and an operations manager.”
In a statement released by National Rail this afternoon, warning of delays between Birmingham and Aberystwyth, it said: "A person has been hit by a train between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth.
"Whilst emergency services attend the incident, trains will be cancelled or revised.
"We anticipate disruption will continue until 17:00."
The incident was reported at 3.23pm today.
British Transport Police have been approached for comment.
More to follow