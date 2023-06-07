Rail services have been delayed along the Cambrian Coast after a person was hit by a train earlier this afternoon.
Person hit by train near Ynyslas
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
Wednesday 7th June 2023 3:49 pm
Emergency services at Cambrian Coast holiday park (Cambrian News )
