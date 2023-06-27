Aberystwyth coastguard was called to an incident at Constitution Hill in the early hours of the morning.
Dyfed-Powys Police say they were called this morning to a report of a missing person who was found soon after.
HM Coastguard Aberystwyth reminded people to call them if they see anyone 'in difficulty' on the cliffs.
A spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard Aberystwyth tasked early this morning at approximately 2.50am to assist Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police with an incident in the vicinity of Constitution Hill. Also tasked were HM Coastguard Borth and Bad Achub Aberystwyth Lifeboat who were brought to immediate readiness.
"Incident resolved at 4.25am with Coastguard and RNLI volunteers receiving the stand-down shortly after. Our thanks as always to all involved.
"Remember, if you see anyone in difficulty on the cliffs, shoreline or out to sea call 999 and ask for the COASTGUARD."
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "A search was conducted for a person reported missing. The person was found safe and well."